Is this the end of Dutch summer? Rain and low temperatures are on the way

Let's play Dutch weather bingo

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Brace yourselves for typical Dutch weather, with lower temperatures, rain, and some moderate wind.

If you’ve had enough of sweating all the way through summer, RTL Nieuws has a very welcome update for you: from today (August 28) onwards, we’ll be saying doei to 25+ degree Celsius weather.

And hello to rain showers.

A healthy mix of rain and shine

While the day might kick things off with a few morning showers, skies are expected to clear up by mid-morning.

Reflecting this burst of sunshine, regions to the west and east of the Netherlands will get lightly toasted under temperatures of 21 to 24 degrees Celsius. The southwest is forecast to remain more moderate, with temperatures of 17 to 18 degrees.

Meanwhile, lucky ducks along the eastern border will cling to some traces of summer weather, with temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius.

By afternoon, typical Dutch wind and rain will pick up again, with strong gusts expected along the coast and a chance of thunderstorms in the southwest.

Come nighttime, skies will clear once again, and temperatures will drop to around 12 to 17 degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be much of the same, with slightly more cloud cover.

So, is Dutch summer really over?

With Buienradar reporting temperatures as low 0 degrees at night over the past week, it certainly seems as though our summer fun may have reached its end.

However, given that the main culprit behind our spell of changeable weather is the now-dissipated Hurricane Erin, we could always be in for a surprise.

Damsko, Roffa, Agga: Do you know the nickname for your Dutch city?
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

