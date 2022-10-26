Turns out China has illegal police stations in the Netherlands

NewsCrimeInternationalPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
chinese-police-in-uniform-next-to-yellow-vehicle-in-china
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/234426064/stock-photo-chinese-police-officers-cordon-fujia.html

At least two Chinese police forces have been illegally active in both Rotterdam and Amsterdam since 2018.

As China failed to inform the Dutch government about the existence of the police stations, they acted against the law. As a result, they were ordered to shut both precincts down effective immediately.

Why do these exist? The cabinet doesn’t know

“The cabinet must get to the bottom of this, call the Chinese ambassador to account and close these outposts. This is yet another example of how China is infiltrating the Netherlands”, Dutch politician, Ruben Brekelmans, tells RTL Nieuws.

Recent investigation revealed…

Those with Dutch-Chinese nationality are allowed to go to the police stations for administrative matters, such as renewing their driver’s licenses.

However, a recent investigation uncovered that the two police forces are collecting information and putting pressure on Chinese folks who currently reside in the Netherlands.

READ MORE | Burglar tries to steal from Dutch-Chinese restaurant; gets stuck in elevator overnight

“Now that it is clear that these two secret police stations operate illegally here, we can hardly wait a day. These activities must be stopped as soon as possible, and the stations must be closed,” Dutch politician of the D66 party, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, tells RTL Nieuws.

China’s attempt to seep into Dutch soil

Currently, there are about 36 Chinese police stations across Europe. Two of them have been active in the Netherlands, and most of the employees are ex-servicemen and former staff members of intelligence services, writes NU.nl.

For some time now, there have been indications of illegal activity taking place behind the stations’ closed doors — the main one being that they’re used to threaten Chinese refugees in the Netherlands.  

READ MORE | Lost in translation: a hilarious history of Chinese porcelain in the Netherlands

“It is really completely unacceptable that the Chinese government thinks that they can secretly intimidate dissidents here and also get away with it. This shows that Beijing’s long arm is much longer than we feared,” Sjoerdsma tells RTL Nieuws.

“China is trying to let Chinese laws speak here on Dutch soil. That is really an extremely undesirable form of interference. We must not give them an inch.”

What do you think about this situation? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Climate activist glues himself to the table during popular Dutch TV show
Next article
7 innovative Dutch projects for a sustainable future
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

This independent Russian news channel has made Amsterdam its new home

Following the increased risk that independent news broadcasters face in Russia, many journalists have sought safer conditions elsewhere. Now, the...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

9 awesome light festivals in the Netherlands: what’s lit, where, and when?

Abbie Neale - 2
Light Festivals in the Netherlands: which light events are happening in the Netherlands and where and when? (let us enLIGHTEN you). More often than...

This independent Russian news channel has made Amsterdam its new home

Juni Moltubak - 0
Following the increased risk that independent news broadcasters face in Russia, many journalists have sought safer conditions elsewhere. Now, the Russian TV channel "TV...

7 innovative Dutch projects for a sustainable future

Kavana Desai - 0
When you think of innovation, do the Dutch come to your mind? With inventions like mobile apps that can detect skin cancer, to bicycles...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X