Turns out China has illegal police stations in the Netherlands

At least two Chinese police forces have been illegally active in both Rotterdam and Amsterdam since 2018.

As China failed to inform the Dutch government about the existence of the police stations, they acted against the law. As a result, they were ordered to shut both precincts down effective immediately.

Why do these exist? The cabinet doesn’t know

“The cabinet must get to the bottom of this, call the Chinese ambassador to account and close these outposts. This is yet another example of how China is infiltrating the Netherlands”, Dutch politician, Ruben Brekelmans, tells RTL Nieuws.

Recent investigation revealed…

Those with Dutch-Chinese nationality are allowed to go to the police stations for administrative matters, such as renewing their driver’s licenses.

However, a recent investigation uncovered that the two police forces are collecting information and putting pressure on Chinese folks who currently reside in the Netherlands.

“Now that it is clear that these two secret police stations operate illegally here, we can hardly wait a day. These activities must be stopped as soon as possible, and the stations must be closed,” Dutch politician of the D66 party, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, tells RTL Nieuws.

China’s attempt to seep into Dutch soil

Currently, there are about 36 Chinese police stations across Europe. Two of them have been active in the Netherlands, and most of the employees are ex-servicemen and former staff members of intelligence services, writes NU.nl.

For some time now, there have been indications of illegal activity taking place behind the stations’ closed doors — the main one being that they’re used to threaten Chinese refugees in the Netherlands.

“It is really completely unacceptable that the Chinese government thinks that they can secretly intimidate dissidents here and also get away with it. This shows that Beijing’s long arm is much longer than we feared,” Sjoerdsma tells RTL Nieuws.

“China is trying to let Chinese laws speak here on Dutch soil. That is really an extremely undesirable form of interference. We must not give them an inch.”

