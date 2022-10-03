Burglar tries to steal from Dutch-Chinese restaurant; gets stuck in elevator overnight

A Dutch village called Velp experienced one of the most bizarre crime stories on Saturday. And, yes, we’re including that one time a man pooped on a Dutch woman’s front porch. 🤦‍♀️

A man was already finishing up his burglary of the Blue Lotus restaurant when he got his foot stuck in the freight elevator – NU.nl reports. 

The next morning the staff found him waiting there, in need of rescue — we are indeed very curious about what he had to say at that moment!

Using our imagination, it probably went something like: “Um, I was just trying to find your bathroom”. We hope we’re wrong, or else that really would’ve been a sticky situation!

READ MORE | Chinese food in the Netherlands: Dutch-Chinese food 101

One step at a time

While the burglar allegedly came through the back of the restaurant alone, he came out with the police and rescue team.

Eventually, the fire brigade managed to save the man who was glued to the elevator for hours on end!

Upon his immediate arrest, he was taken to the hospital for a physical examination.

Eventually, the police will interrogate him about what exactly he was trying to steal: a pack of spring rolls? Or perhaps, a box of dumplings? 🤔

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Hungary and moved to the Netherlands to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

