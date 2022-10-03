Burglar tries to steal from Dutch-Chinese restaurant; gets stuck in elevator overnight

A Dutch village called Velp experienced one of the most bizarre crime stories on Saturday. And, yes, we’re including that one time a man pooped on a Dutch woman’s front porch. 🤦‍♀️

A man was already finishing up his burglary of the Blue Lotus restaurant when he got his foot stuck in the freight elevator – NU.nl reports.

The next morning the staff found him waiting there, in need of rescue — we are indeed very curious about what he had to say at that moment!

Using our imagination, it probably went something like: “Um, I was just trying to find your bathroom”. We hope we’re wrong, or else that really would’ve been a sticky situation!

One step at a time

While the burglar allegedly came through the back of the restaurant alone, he came out with the police and rescue team.

Eventually, the fire brigade managed to save the man who was glued to the elevator for hours on end!

Upon his immediate arrest, he was taken to the hospital for a physical examination.

Eventually, the police will interrogate him about what exactly he was trying to steal: a pack of spring rolls? Or perhaps, a box of dumplings? 🤔

