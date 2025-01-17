An invisible enemy has forced the KNMI to announce a Code Yellow for parts of the country — yep, the Netherlands is once again wrapped in a thick blanket of fog.

The weather alert will remain active at least until 12 PM today and concerns the middle and south of the country, writes the NOS.

Foggy Friday ahead

Dense fog will persist in the affected areas this morning, reducing local visibility to 200 metres.

The South-East will be most disrupted, with South Limburg experiencing the lowest visibility and slippery roads.

However, after 12 PM the fog is expected to gradually disappear, making way for an ordinary grey winter day. Temperatures will hover between 0 and 5 degrees.

Translation: Today another gray, misty and chilly day. It will be 1-5 degrees.

Possible traffic disruptions

The fog will likely cause land traffic disruptions, and authorities advise to drive with extra caution.

It is not clear yet whether air traffic will also be affected to the degree that it was on Wednesday, when Schiphol had to cancel or delay hundreds of flights.

