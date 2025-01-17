Yet another Code Yellow announced for NL (but it’s got nothing to do with wind or rain)

Weather alert ⚠️

NewsWeather
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Last updated
1 minute read
misty-sunrise-over-Dutch-windmill-on-farmland-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/dutch-fog.html?filter=all&qview=46841305

An invisible enemy has forced the KNMI to announce a Code Yellow for parts of the country — yep, the Netherlands is once again wrapped in a thick blanket of fog.

The weather alert will remain active at least until 12 PM today and concerns the middle and south of the country, writes the NOS.

Foggy Friday ahead

Dense fog will persist in the affected areas this morning, reducing local visibility to 200 metres.

The South-East will be most disrupted, with South Limburg experiencing the lowest visibility and slippery roads.

However, after 12 PM the fog is expected to gradually disappear, making way for an ordinary grey winter day. Temperatures will hover between 0 and 5 degrees.

Translation: Today another gray, misty and chilly day. It will be 1-5 degrees.

Possible traffic disruptions

The fog will likely cause land traffic disruptions, and authorities advise to drive with extra caution.

READ NEXT | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

It is not clear yet whether air traffic will also be affected to the degree that it was on Wednesday, when Schiphol had to cancel or delay hundreds of flights.

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Mobile phones and SIM cards in the Netherlands: ultimate 2025 guide
Next article
Dutch Quirk #71: Have impossible narrow and steep stairs in their houses
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

This Dutch city has started crowdfunding for its residents on welfare 

Welfare recipients in the Netherlands can find themselves in a tricky financial situation if they want to work more. Sounds...
Lina Leskovec -

Latest posts

This Dutch city has started crowdfunding for its residents on welfare 

Lina Leskovec - 0
Welfare recipients in the Netherlands can find themselves in a tricky financial situation if they want to work more. Sounds counterproductive? It is! That’s why...

7 questions about using savings platform Raisin in the Netherlands, answered

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The savings platform Raisin has been active for a couple of years now in the Netherlands — but what is Raisin? And what can...

Dutch Quirk #71: Have impossible narrow and steep stairs in their houses

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Anyone who's visited a Dutch house before will recognise a few distinct traits: open curtains for everyone to see, birthday calendars in the toilets,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar