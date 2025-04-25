Amsterdam officials tell people to avoid the city centre on King’s Day

One city, too many parties 👀

Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Amsterdam’s got one royal request this King’s Day: keep the party local and don’t crush the canals.

The city council is waving the orange flag of caution as crowds grow wilder each year. 

This time, they’re begging you — yes, you in the inflatable crown! 👑 — to avoid the city centre and stick to your buurt (neighbourhood) bash.

King’s Day or Chaos Day?

With King’s Day landing on a Saturday this year, the city is bracing for record crowds. (Think longer parties, louder music, and streets so packed you’ll be elbowing your way through. 😉)

As a result, the municipality is concerned about the pressure on public safety and emergency services.

“The public space, the facilities and the emergency and aid services are approaching their maximum load to keep King’s Day manageable, festive and safe,” a spokesperson for Mayor Femke Halsema told Het Parool.

And if you were planning to party along the Haarlemmerpoort quay, don’t. It’s being fenced off to avoid the whole thing collapsing under the weight of too many partygoers.

Yes, even a canal wall has its limits. 😬

The fun’s still on, just, you know… spread out

But don’t panic: King’s Day isn’t cancelled, it’s just getting a strategic makeover. 🧡

The city is rolling out the orange carpet with free street parties from Amstelveld to NDSM shipyard. So, you won’t be short on beats, beers, or bitterballen. 

READ MORE: King’s Day in Amsterdam: All you need to know for 2025

But here’s the catch: moderation is the name of the game. You can’t buy more than one alcoholic drink at a time (bye-bye six-packs), and cold booze won’t be sold in central shops.

It’s party smart or party elsewhere. And honestly? That doesn’t sound too bad. 😎

Are you keeping it local or squeezing into the city? Let us know in the comments.  🥂

It's happening