If you were hoping to step outside your door tomorrow and enjoy a refreshing walk, we’re going to have to advise against it. Yet another code yellow storm is on its way to the Netherlands.

Yep, you know the drill by now. Tomorrow is a day for tea, working from home, and seasonal depression.

The KNMI (Royal Dutch Weather Institute) has announced that wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour will batter the coast and make their way across the entire country tomorrow.

They’ll eventually subside at 11 PM — just in time for that evening walk. 🙃

Oh, and it’s also going to rain

If that’s not enough to dampen your spirits, don’t you worry, the rain can do that for you.

Omroep West reports that aside from winds that will blow even a seasoned Dutchie off their bike, it’s going to rain cats and dogs.

In good news, temperatures are at least set to remain mild — so you’ll only get wind-whipped and soaked should you have to step outside.

Oh, the joys.

