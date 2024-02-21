Oh hell nee! Yet ANOTHER storm is about to hit the Netherlands

Ehm can you chill please? 😀

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
person-in-purple-rain-coat-with-broken-inverted-matching-purple-umbrella-fighting-against-the-stormy-winds
Image: Depositphotos

If you were hoping to step outside your door tomorrow and enjoy a refreshing walk, we’re going to have to advise against it. Yet another code yellow storm is on its way to the Netherlands.

Yep, you know the drill by now. Tomorrow is a day for tea, working from home, and seasonal depression.

The KNMI (Royal Dutch Weather Institute) has announced that wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour will batter the coast and make their way across the entire country tomorrow.

They’ll eventually subside at 11 PM — just in time for that evening walk. 🙃

Oh, and it’s also going to rain

If that’s not enough to dampen your spirits, don’t you worry, the rain can do that for you.

Omroep West reports that aside from winds that will blow even a seasoned Dutchie off their bike, it’s going to rain cats and dogs.

READ MORE | 11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

In good news, temperatures are at least set to remain mild — so you’ll only get wind-whipped and soaked should you have to step outside.

Oh, the joys.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
So, you moved to the Netherlands for love! (Welcome, but…)
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

