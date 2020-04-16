The RIVM’s latest coronavirus figures reveal that there are 1,061 new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. This brings the total to 29,214.

In the meantime, there are 182 new hospitalisations. The total is now 9,309. Finally, there are 181 more reported deaths, bringing the total count to 3,315 deaths in the Netherlands.

Coronavirus press conference yesterday

Yesterday at 7pm, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport Hugo de Jonge held a press conference to discuss the current state of affairs regarding the coronavirus crisis in the Netherlands. This comes after the cabinet met this evening.

There were no big revelations of new rules: instead, the press conference is part of the government’s strategy to take the public along with them in the decision-making process. In his speech, Rutte emphasised that although things weren’t going to go back to normal, the more we respect the measures, the sooner we can all relax

De Jonge also that it was both unnecessary to do so, and would potentially have a negative effect on the healthcare system, where face masks are still in short supply.

Number of ICU beds needed will decrease to normal levels by 1 May, OMT expects

According to the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), intensive care units will go back down to their regular capacity by 1 May. That means, in practice, that there will be 1200 total beds, of which 700 will be occupied by coronavirus patients.

The government has said that in order for normal life to begin to resume once again, three criteria need to be met. There needs to be less pressure on the healthcare system, there needs to be sufficient testing capacity, and there needs to be a way to track infections.

Government pledges 300 million euros to support cultural sector

The cultural sector has been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as museums, musical venues and theatres have had to close. There are concerns in the cultural sector that there will be a loss of turnover of up to one billion euros by the first of June.

Thankfully, the Government has made a support package worth 300 million euros. The package is intended to support cultural institutions for the next couple of months, but they can also use the money to prepare for next season. The package is not intended for all the cultural institutions in the Netherlands: just for those which are of vital interest.

Dutch cabinet reacts to Trump suspending WHO funding

Yesterday it was announced that American president, Donald Trump had decided to suspend funding from the World Health Organisation. In response, the Netherlands expressed its support towards the association.

The Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaag took to Twitter in order to stress Dutch support for WHO. The Minister stated:

“The Netherlands supports the WHO. It is important that the WHO can continue to do its job well in this global corona crisis. Now is not the time to turn off the money tap. Now all our energy is needed to overcome this crisis. International cooperation is vital.”

5,300 coronavirus infections reported in nursing homes

The elderly are among the most vulnerable of groups when it comes to the risk brought about by the coronavirus.

Only half of the sick elderly have been tested for coronavirus, while the rest display symptoms which closely resemble the virus. This is in line with the RIVM policy of only testing and registering serious cases.

The nursing homes report the deaths of patients suspected of coronavirus to the Bureau of Statistics of the Netherlands. According to one of their reports, 2,000 people died in just one week (30 March-6 April).

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva