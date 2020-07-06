The coronavirus has affected not only the healthcare system and the economy. It has also had a strong impact on people’s dating and sex lives.

A large study on the sex lives of Dutch people found that bachelors were the most affected by the crisis, reports RTL Nieuws.

One in five single people still have sex, but with a more stable partner (i.e. friends with benefits), with 58% of youngsters reporting this. On the other hand, one night stands have become less popular, which can only be a good thing, considering no one wants to wake up awkwardly hungover during a pandemic and have to put on their pants and face mask and leave in a hurry.

Nikki Peeters, a 20-year old single, knows perfectly well how the crisis has affected dating. She had no physical contact with anyone since the start of the outbreak. Part of the reason why is because she is working with the elderly. She told RTL Nieuws that “I work with people in a vulnerable group, with the elderly. So I didn’t want to take any risks in that. I did keep that off. I don’t have a permanent partner either.”

Less physical dating

Overall, physical dating has decreased during the coronavirus crisis. 40% of young people stated that they date less than they did before. According to Nikki, “I did swipe a bit during the crisis, but it is indeed difficult because you don’t know how long everything will last.”

The uncertainty makes it difficult to plan a date, let alone go on one. “Everything is planning ahead. It is difficult then, the contact stops quickly.”

Porn galore

Porn use and masturbation have increased among young singles. In the age group between 16 and 20, 30% masturbate more and 29% watch more porn, compared to before the outbreak.

Ad

The RIVM has nevertheless recommended that it’s best to find a sex buddy during the crisis, for your general wellbeing.

STD testing has become more complicated as well. The study shows that 8% of young people wanted to get tested during this period of time but did not go through with it. Part of the reason is because of the coronavirus crisis. Young people were concerned that the medical services were busy with tackling the crisis, or that they risked infection if they went to get tested.

Dutch sex life might be impacted now, but that does not mean it’s not worth some more reading in to. You can read more about Dutch sex life in general here.

How has your dating/sex life been impacted by the crisis? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: sasint/Pixabay