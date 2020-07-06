A shooting incident occurred this morning in Beuningen, in the province of Gederland, reports NOS.

A man was shot to death by two men wearing balaclavas, who then ran away from the scene.

Het slachtoffer (een man) heeft het helaas niet overleefd en is overleden. We vragen mensen met tips of informatie om ons direct te bellen via 0900-8844. Bij een verdachte situatie belt u naar 112. Wilt u anoniem tippen? Dan kan dit via 0800-7000 (meld misdaad anoniem). ^JS https://t.co/8W5J2hLW89 — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) July 6, 2020

The shooting took place around 8:30 AM, and it is still unclear what precisely happened. The police have cordoned off the area, with criminal and forensic investigations currently ongoing.

The attackers are on the run, and it’s believed they escaped in a Volkswagen van.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva