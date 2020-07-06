A shooting incident occurred this morning in Beuningen, in the province of Gederland, reports NOS.

A man was shot to death by two men wearing balaclavas, who then ran away from the scene.

The shooting took place around 8:30 AM, and it is still unclear what precisely happened. The police have cordoned off the area, with criminal and forensic investigations currently ongoing.

The attackers are on the run, and it’s believed they escaped in a Volkswagen van.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva

Ad

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.