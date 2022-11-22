Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here’s up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.

The Dutch government has taken several steps toward returning society in the Netherlands to its pre-pandemic state.

However, the restrictions and measures in the Netherlands are constantly changing. Stay up to date with the latest information on coronavirus in the Netherlands below.

📈 COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations, and deaths in the Netherlands

📆 Week: November 15 to November 22, 2022

This week Last week New infections 5,417 🔽 6,077 Hospitalisations (non-ICU) 282 🔽 315 Hospitalisation (ICU) 18 🔽 22 Deaths 15 🔽 29 Last updated: 15:16, November 22, 2022

Note: Each Tuesday, the numbers for the preceding week become accurate. This page is updated every Tuesday as official figures are released from the Dutch health authority (RIVM). Weekends and public holidays can all cause delays in testing data.

⛔️ Current coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands

🏡 At home, work, and outside

Workers can return to work in the office full time.

There are no longer restrictions on how many people you can invite into your home.

Outside, there are no restrictions on group sizes.

🛒 Shopping

Non-essential stores are allowed to be open, and no longer face any restrictions on opening times.

☕️ Cafés, bars, and restaurants

Cafés, bars, and restaurants can open until 1 AM, starting February 18. As of February 25, HORECA will no longer face any restrictions on opening times.

Clubs and nightlife are allowed to open again from February 18.

Hairdressers, nail salons, physiotherapists, and other non-medical contact professionals are allowed to operate.

Clients of such establishments must wear a mask until the mandate ends on February 25.

🎭 Culture

Cinemas, theatres, and theme parks are open.

Music and drama lessons are allowed.

🏋️‍♀️ Sports

Gyms are open.

Indoor and outdoor sports clubs are open.

📚 Education

All schools (primary, secondary, trade, and university) are allowed to reopen.

There are no longer any restrictions regarding in-person teaching.

😷 Masks

From February 18, a mask is advised in public transport and airports.

🙌 General measures

Face masks are advised to be worn by everyone above the age of 13 in public transport and in airports.

The isolation advice after a positive coronavirus test is shortened to five days, given that you’ve gone 25 hours without symptoms.

The QR code (coronavirus toegangsbewijs) disappears from February 25.

From March 23, all coronavirus measures will be abandoned by the Dutch government and will only be considered as “advice”.

👩‍⚖️ Municipal measures

In addition to the national measures in place, municipalities can also implement their own measures.

💉 Vaccinations & booster shots against coronavirus in the Netherlands

Age One-shot Fully-vaccinated Boosted Over 12 years old – 80.5% 59.4% Over 18 years old – 82.4% 63.9% Last updated: 17/11/22. Source: RIVM

How to get vaccinated in the Netherlands

Everyone over the age of 12 is allowed to be vaccinated in the Netherlands.

Vaccinations are given at the GGD (Municipal Health Service) walk-in centres or by calling 0800 7070.

How to get a booster shot in the Netherlands

Booster shots are available to everyone who is aged 12 and older who had their last vaccination at least three months ago.

You can make a booster appointment online using your DigiD. Alternatively, you can call 0800 7070 or see if there is a walk-in clinic near you.

🧪 How to get a coronavirus test in the Netherlands

Testing is an important aspect of the Dutch approach to coronavirus. Various tests are readily available.

Testing if you have symptoms

If you have symptoms of coronavirus it is important to have a PCR test. There is no fee for this service.

If you want to take a PCR test, you can:

make an appointment online using your DigiD, or

call 0800 1202. You’ll need to have your BSN handy

TIP: If you’re on holiday in the Netherlands and develop symptoms, you can also receive a test. Call the number above to make an appointment.

You’ll need to quarantine at home until your test results are received to reduce the risk of transmission to other people. Then, you need to bring your ID, a mask, and confirmation of your appointment with you.

It typically takes up to 48 hours to receive your test results.

If you have been notified that someone you were in contact with has coronavirus, and you develop symptoms yourself, it’s important for you to be tested.

You can choose to take a self-test or a PCR test at the GGD (Municipal Health Service). If you take a self-test and it is positive you should have the result confirmed with a PCR test.

READ MORE | Your top 10 coronavirus testing questions in the Netherlands, answered

Using rapid self-tests in the Netherlands

Self-tests are available from Dutch pharmacies and supermarkets. They’re affordable, at less than €5 each.

If you’re a student at a Dutch university you may also be able to order free self-tests.

In most testing kits there are printed English instructions available.

🛫 Travelling to the Netherlands during coronavirus

Travelling to the Netherlands is open for most people, with few restrictions in place.

For full information on travelling to the Netherlands during coronavirus, refer to the Dutch government website.

🧼 What can I do to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands?

It’s not just up to the government: we all need to do our share to slow the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. Here are some tips for how you can help out:

download the CoronaMelder app to assist in contact tracing.

avoid crowded areas,

keep a safe distance from other people and when outside,

avoid touching your face, especially the T-area where your nose and eyes are.

if coughing or sneezing, do so in your elbows,

avoid handshakes and kissing people three times on the cheeks.

❓ Where can I find more information about COVID-19 from the officials?

The official source for information on coronavirus in the Netherlands is RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment).

This article is also constantly updated with the most current information (go ahead, bookmark it! 😉)

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.