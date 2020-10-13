New coronavirus measures will be announced during a press conference tonight. Insider information suggests that the cabinet is discussing whether to once again completely close the restaurant and bar industry, according to NOS.

They also claim that the sale of alcohol will likely be prohibited in the evening, past 8 PM, and that the restrictions will apply for two weeks.

The cabinet discussed serious measures at the Security Council meeting on Monday night. Experts from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) see the hospitality sector as a prime location for infections to spread, particularly among young people.

Three guests

Further restrictions may include limited group size to four people, both in and outside the house. The current limit of three guests in the house will also be tightened to three guests per household, per day. This means if a household has three guests in the morning, they may not have any more separate guests for the rest of the day.

Additional measures

Furthermore, it is suggested that the cabinet wishes to limit travel by only allowing use of public transport if it is absolutely necessary. And yesterday, news that recreational sports teams may be cancelled was leaked as well.

The intention is to limit the amount of contact between people as much as possible, as the number of infections in the Netherlands has skyrocketed over the past month.

So far, the information regarding upcoming restrictions is not officially confirmed. Check back later this evening for the reported outcome of the 7 PM press conference.

