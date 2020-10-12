Amateur sport will be the next casualty of the government’s measures to tackle coronavirus. Team sports with participants over the age of 18 will no longer be allowed to play.

This measure, among others, will be formally announced tomorrow evening, sources from The Hague told the NOS.

However, the new regulation will only apply to non-professional contact sports. Non-contact sports like tennis will still be possible, and professional sports will continue. There’s no word yet on whether gyms will be affected.

Other expected measures

In tomorrow evening’s press conference, a range of new measures is expected to be announced in an attempt to curb the steep increase of coronavirus cases. Today saw a new record of positive cases in the Netherlands, with over 6,854.

The additional measures could include a rule that people can only travel with public transport if it is strictly necessary. Bars and restaurants may also be subject to further restrictions, but what this could be is currently unclear.

Finally, it is expected that theatres and shops will still be allowed a maximum of 30 people — but current exceptions, such as protests, assemblies, church, or funerals, may no longer be allowed.

The cabinet has met today to discuss the full range of measures that will be announced at tomorrow’s press conference. Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge, has warned that we must “brace ourselves” for the new measures.

Feature Image: Varun Kulkarni/Pixabay