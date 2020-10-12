Today the Netherlands has set a new record for daily coronavirus infections, with 6,854 new cases. Rotterdam’s mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, is among them. This has been confirmed and reported by the municipality of Rotterdam.

A spokesperson for the mayor says that he’d had complaints since Friday evening and was tested with priority on Sunday, reports AD. Mayor Aboutaleb (59) has only minor complaints and will remain in isolation for seven days. He plans to continue to work from home.

It is not yet clear how the mayor contracted the virus or if he has unknowingly passed it on.

New daily infection record

With nearly 7,000 new daily cases in the Netherlands today, it’s clear that the previous coronavirus restrictions have not had the intended effect.

Update 12 October 6.845 new cases (total: 181.498)

12 new fatalities (total: 6.596)

58 new hospitalisations (total: 13.359)

(differences w.r.t. yesterday) The maps show the cases, hospitalisations and fatalities for the last 3 & 7 days. 1/8#coronakaart #COVID19NL pic.twitter.com/bE0i8KG90z — Thom-Ivar van Dijk (@ThomIvar) October 12, 2020

A press conference will be held tomorrow night announcing new measures. The objectives are expected to focus on minimising travel and interpersonal contact.

Feature Image: The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities/flickr