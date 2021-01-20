Early this afternoon, the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and outgoing Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will give a press conference on new coronavirus measures — and they’re expected to be tight.

As of Friday, a curfew is likely to be in place between 8:30 PM and 4:30 AM. In addition, the number of guests allowed in a home at once will be reduced to just one, reports RTL Nieuws. At a funeral, the previous 100 attendees will be reduced to 50.

In a letter to the Lower House, De Jonge explained that extra measures are “necessary in the shortest possible term,” reports NRC.

Travel bans

Banning all flights to the Netherlands from the UK, South Africa and South America is still on the table due to the spread of the COVID-19 mutation in these areas. The cabinet has also investigated restricting travel within the Netherlands, as Germany has done, but so far this is not feasible.

Curfew

Exact details on the curfew will be decided upon this morning, but it is likely that the only exception to the rule will be for hospital visits and other emergencies. As with the other measures, the curfew would provisionally be in place until February 9.

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) predicts that once the curfew is implemented, home infections will be reduced by 10%.

Press conference

Around 1 PM today, the cabinet will announce their decision in a press conference. While many ministers who were previously against curfews have now changed their minds, there are still some who believe this is not the way to go. Regardless, the new strain of coronavirus is pushing Dutch politicians to make measures stricter.

Feature Image: Viv Lynch/Flickr/CC2.0