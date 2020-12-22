Municipalities will start cracking down on non-essential stores still selling items during the lockdown, according to Minister of Justice and Security Ferdinand Grapperhaus.

After the weekly meeting with all of the Dutch security regions, Grapperhaus explained that “We see that some retail stores find it difficult to comply with the rules.”

Non-essential shops are not permitted to open yet many businesses have still been finding ways to circumvent the lockdown measures.

Grapperhaus says that non-essential businesses don’t have a license to sell anything. However, in some cities, vendors set up stalls in front of the business to sell to customers outside, or permit customers to enter one by one.

“In a number of places the rules are very creative,” said Nijmegen mayor Bruls, chairman of the Security Council.

What is allowed

Businesses selling food or coffee to-go are permitted to stay open but according to Bruls, municipalities should watch out for outlets attracting too many visitors. “The mulled wine route is on the edge.”

Only essential business such as supermarkets, pharmacies, pet food stores, and petrol stations are allowed to remain open.

