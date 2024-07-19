The Dutch town of Diemen wants to ensure that there are no barriers to getting, well, protective barriers. From 2025, the town will provide residents with free condoms.

“Wrap it before you tap it” has been preached far and wide.

However, condoms aren’t always accessible to everyone — and this has led to a worrying trend.

Not enough young people are wrapping it

In 2023, the RIVM found that more and more young people in the Netherlands were contracting STDs.

The town council of Diemen discussed these findings and decided prevention was key, RTL Nieuws reports.

READ MORE | Sex education in the Netherlands: what the Dutch are getting right

As a result, the motion “Do it right, do it safe!” was born. The town would provide free condoms where free menstrual products are already found (with the exception of primary schools).

All but two council members voted in favour of the motion.

Make condoms available in more areas

The council will also investigate installing dispenser machines in hospitality establishments, retirement homes (👀), and associations.

READ MORE | The complete and unadulterated guide to sex in the Netherlands

As part of the initiative, the condoms must also come with information about STDs and safe sex in the form of a flyer or QR code. Sounds like a good deal to us!

Stay safe out there guys, and maybe move to Diemen.

What do you think of this initiative? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!