Beginning today, you can get tested for coronavirus even without symptoms if you’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Previously in the Netherlands, coronavirus-related complaints have been necessary to receive a test.

Now, if you realise you’ve been in close contact due to the GGD’s source and contact tracing or notification via the CoronaMelder app, for example, you will be able to receive a test.

Five days from contact

According to Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge, testing without complaints should be done five days from the time of contact. The days between should be spent in quarantine.

