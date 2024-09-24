Brace yourselves: Dutch health insurance premiums are rising

Doei, affordable healthcare 😭

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Basic health insurance premiums are expected to rise by nearly €10 per month in 2025, thanks to the Netherlands’ ever-growing healthcare costs.

DSW, a Dutch health insurer known for being the first to announce the changes to its health insurance premium for the upcoming year, has just revealed its latest price increase.

Other health insurance providers, reports the NOS, will typically charge a similar amount to DSW.

Expect a price jump of roughly €10 per month

For DSW customers, the cost of basic health insurance (or basisverzekering) will increase from €149 per month to €158.50 — a €9.50 price hike.

To put things into perspective, this means your insurance will now cost you a whopping €1902 per year! 😬

When will I know the exact amount my health insurance premium will cost in 2025?

All Dutch health insurance providers are obligated to provide information on changes to their premiums by November 12 at the very latest.

Therefore, you can expect your insurance provider to release their updated prices before the official deadline.

The future of affordable healthcare is under attack

“We notice that the limit of what people in the Netherlands want and can pay for care has been reached,” says DSW director Aad de Groot.

READ MORE | 9 things you need to know about Dutch health insurance as an international

As healthcare premiums have been steadily increasing for years, “putting the affordability of care under serious pressure,” the insurer is currently making an urgent appeal to politicians — hoping that others follow suit.

In addition to calling on politicians to halt the increases in insurance premiums, de Groot hopes to offer solutions based on healthcare providers, municipalities, and health insurers working in tandem, instead.

How do you feel about the proposed price bump in insurance premiums? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

