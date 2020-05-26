The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, 26 May.

While the country prepares to slowly reopen, the coronavirus nevertheless remains a concern.

The new count reveals that there are 133 new cases in the Netherlands. Ever since the outbreak began in February, there’s been a total of 45,578 cases throughout the country.

Severe cases of coronavirus lead to 10 people ending up in the hospital, who are now receiving care in intensive care units.

Unfortunately, the virus has also claimed the lived of 26 people since the last count. Overall, the virus has caused the death of 5,856 people in the Netherlands.

A quarter of prospective international students say “nee” to online classes in the Netherlands

The uncertainty around the coronavirus has caused issues for many people. One of the groups greatly affected by this is non-EU international students.

Facing financial insecurity, as well as uncertainty over travel restrictions, 35% of students who took part in a survey expressed doubt over coming to the Netherlands next academic year to study. Online classes are another factor in their indecision, as they cannot provide the same quality education as going to a physical classroom.

Ad

20 Dutch children have serious coronavirus-related illness

20 Dutch children have been affected by a serious illness that seems to be related to the coronavirus.

It seems that the illness is a combination of two different diseases: the rare Kawasaki syndrome, and Toxic Shock Syndrome. It’s believed the illness is caused by the child’s immune system overreacting to the coronavirus.

The disease is present in other countries as well, where it has caused casualties. Thankfully, in the Netherlands, none of the children has died, but it is not known yet how their recovery is going.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest coronavirus news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva