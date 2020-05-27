The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, May 27.

The number of cases continues to grow. Today’s count reveals an additional 190 cases of coronavirus. Ever since the outbreak started in February, there’s been 45,678 cases throughout the country.

Severe cases of the coronavirus lead to seven people being admitted to the hospital.

Unfortunately, since the last count, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 15 more people, making a total of 5,871 deaths from the virus in the Netherlands.

Even as the Netherlands slowly reopens and while we all wish to get back to normal, it’s important that we still respect the necessary social distancing measures to avoid a second wave of coronavirus appears and all the progress is undone.

Almost 3% of education and childcare employees test positive

The RIVM has revealed that 2.8% of employees with health complaints in primary education and childcare have tested positive for the virus, out of a total of 2100 initial tests. These results come after “street tests” were introduced on May 6, allowing employees working in primary education and childcare to get easily tested at their local hospitals. In the period May 6 to May 25, 99 employees in primary education and childcare tested positive of coronavirus, while one of them had to be hospitalized.

Air France-KLM CEO gets €798K bonus as the Netherlands gives airline €4 billion bailout

Yes, airlines have been gravely impacted by the coronavirus crisis. But they are simultaneously the same companies that will make you pay extra if your luggage exceeds 500 grams over the limit.

The CEO of Air France-KLM, Ben Smith, is snatching up his 798K euro bonus either way, despite the company receiving a bailout from two different governments. His reasoning for receiving the bonus is that he worked hard in 2019 and is therefore deserving of it.

The Dutch government voted against him receiving the bonus, but unfortunately, as the country has a small shareholding in the company, the vote did not pass and he will receive his bonus.

Behind the scenes, work to reopen tourism industry

NOS reports that work is being done by six different ministries to develop a tourism protocol. The tourism industry is strongly affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The consultations with the ministries want to figure out how best to safely reopen the tourism industry. From what is known so far, tourism might reopen for countries that have a similar amount of cases to the Netherlands as well as similar measures. Neighbouring countries will also get easier access as tourists to the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva