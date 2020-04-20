The latest numbers from the RIVM regarding the coronavirus are here. As of today, there are 750 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 33,405. There are now 9,779 hospitalizations, an increase of 75 since last count. There are also 67 new reported deaths, bringing the total to 3,751.

This week we’ll gain some clarifications about the state of the deadline of the current measures of April 27. Based on the decisions of the cabinet, we might see an extension of the previous deadline, but we might also get some easing of some of the measures.

Fake NL-Alert message from the RIVM

The RIVM has announced on Twitter that today, a fake NL-Alert message was sent, posing as the RIVM, promising care packages. The RIVM has warned not to click on the link, as it is a scam.

Waarschuwing! Vanochtend is er een vals NL-Alert verzonden. In het bericht wordt gesproken over zorgpakketten die het #RIVM zou aanbieden. Dit bericht is niet van het RIVM afkomstig. Klik niet op de link in het bericht.#NLAlert #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/gZSczigZg7 — RIVM (@rivm) April 20, 2020

Fewer elderly in intensive care units

In March, one out of three patients in intensive care units were 70 years or older. Now that number has decreased to one in four patients. The largest age group in regards to hospitalizations also used to be those between 70 and 75 years old, now the age group has fallen to 60 and65 years old.

The reason is not necessarily that there are fewer elderly getting sick, rather that they are offered palliative care, meaning that they receive the treatment they need at home. As these people are not registered by the RIVM, this means that we do not have a full perspective over the number of coronavirus cases among the elderly.

Ice cream store starts selling face masks amidst controversy

An ice cream store in Amsterdam has started to sell face-masks, 25 euros for three masks. This has caused some controversy and backlash, as it is known that medical personnel are struggling with a lack of protective gear.

According to the owner of the ice cream store, who gets his masks from China, he did try to sell the masks to the RIVM (which allows this option), but in his view, his offer was too expensive.

The man defends his option of selling masks by saying that he does it simply to aid paying the rent and that he makes more of a profit just by selling his ice cream.

Students from Dutch association kicked out for throwing illegal party

15 members of Vindicat, A Dutch student association based in Groningen, were recently expelled for throwing a party.

The police were tipped over a possible party happening on the grounds of the association and upon arriving, they found students throwing a party and disrespecting social distancing measures. The students were subsequently fined and then expelled from Vindicat.

