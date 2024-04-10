the amount of air that be in chip bags these days should be illegal.

That is how big names like Lay’s, Red Band and Venco are still enjoying significant turnover, despite selling fewer products.

If you’re partial to Viennetta (the delicious ice cream dessert), you may be left scraping the lighter package. But chances are you paid the same as before they cut 100g of the good stuff.

“In all these examples, the price has remained the same or even increased,” Circana market researcher Sjanny van Beekveld tells the NOS — while the amount of food has decreased.

So why is the bill bigger?

The price increases are significant enough to boost turnover for Dutch staples such as Heineken and Douwe Egberts, despite declining sales.

If you’re a loyal customer, it’s fair to say your value for money has taken a hit.

So why does the price keep growing if annoyance is showing?

Unilever (Viennetta creators) told NOS, “The prices of raw materials, logistics, energy and packaging have risen enormously, as have wage costs. Not all of this can be offset by savings and so part of it is passed on [to the customer].”

That means it’s doei to bargains. With higher A-brand prices, it’s no surprise that more customers are reaching for supermarket own-brands.

Have you noticed A-brand items getting smaller? Share your thoughts in the comments below.