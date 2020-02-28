An afternoon update for you on COVID-19 in the Netherlands: the Tilburg patient who was diagnosed yesterday was probably not contagious when he celebrated carnival. The Amsterdam patient works at UMC, a hospital in Amsterdam, but not in a role that puts her into regular contact with patients.

Amsterdam coronavirus patient works at Amsterdam UMC

The second Dutch patient to be diagnosed with coronavirus was a woman from Diemen in Amsterdam, NOS reports. She was diagnosed this morning and is currently being quarantined at home. She works at UMC. Staff at the hospital were notified by email this morning about her diagnosis, stating that the risk of patient infection was very low: “The employee does not do patient-related work. She returned from Italy this week from vacation and even went to work on Thursday at the hospital. That day she went home immediately.”

Tilburg coronavirus patient was probably not contagious while celebrating Carnival

According to NOS, experts reckon that the first Dutch patient to be diagnosed with COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, most likely was not infectious when he celebrated Carnival in Tilburg and Loop op Zand this weekend. According to the trajectory of the disease, the 56-year-old man would only have been infectious from Tuesday onwards. He went to hospital himself on Wednesday. He had visited the Lombardy region of Italy, which is experiencing a major coronavirus outbreak.

Feature Image: qimono/Pixabay