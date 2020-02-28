The spread of Coronavirus has been rapidly gaining steam. The Netherlands confirmed its first two cases this week, joining 48 other countries. Meanwhile, as the world fights to control the virus, public panic has fueled anxiety. How worried should you be about COVID-19 in the Netherlands?

I found myself in a curious situation earlier this week when I was travelling through a busy airport on a continent where Coronavirus had not yet reared its ugly head. I started to feel tired and irritable – normal for an international airport. Then, my throat started to itch. My body started to ache. And I began to panic.

The clutches of the brain

The more I panicked, the sicker I felt. I was hyper-alert, mentally tracking each symptom. I almost didn’t board my international flight because I was so consumed with fear of spreading my self-diagnosed coronavirus to everyone on board. As I walked down the planes aisle I held my breath, hoping to spare those around me from certain death.

Later, standing in immigration I felt hot. Fever, undoubtedly a symptom of the feared disease. I watched the coronavirus quarantine area across the room and had to control the urge to go sprinting over, screaming to the packed immigration hall ‘I have coronavirus! Save yourselves!’.

Spoiler alert: a week later and all I had was a classic case of a Long Travel Day, a touch of Broken Airport Airconditioning – and Panic Over Coronavirus.

First, the facts

It’s no longer a question: coronavirus has reached the Netherlands. But, let’s start with a fact to calm some nerves:

Coronavirus does not mean everyone will die.

When people start throwing around terms like ‘infectious disease’ ‘pandemic’ and ‘death’, others take it as a cue to freak out. Take this statement, and repeat it in your head as much as you need. Coronavirus is bad, but the world is not ending.

This outbreak is not a time to relax – quite the opposite. Coronavirus spreads faster than the standard flu, has an increased fatality rate, a higher hospitalisation rate, and symptoms last for longer that the standard flu. People have already died from coronavirus and more will – that’s undoubtable.

Fear over coronavirus is good: it forces us to take the virus seriously and implement measures to counteract the spread. But, too much fear in an already anxious society can also be damaging. So, if your mind is running overtime, take a step back, make a cup of tea, and drink up some calming coronavirus facts.

An anti-anxiety fact list for coronavirus