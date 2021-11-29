Couple says ‘nah’ to Dutch hotel quarantine, try to escape to Spain (but fail)

Samantha Dixon
In a daringly (dumb) escape, a couple has fled the quarantine hotel that houses travellers from South Africa who have tested positive.

The Spanish man and Portuguese woman jumped ship yesterday but only made it to Schiphol Airport before they were arrested.

The two were about to board a plane for Spain when the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (one branch of the national police) made the arrest, reports the NOS.

A Houdini escape

However, a spokesperson for the Marachaussee has confessed that they have no idea how the couple escaped the quarantine hotel.

“Various parties ensure that no one can enter or leave the hotel, including the police and the Marechaussee. It is not known how this could have happened,” said the spokesperson.

Law and order

The travellers, caught red-handed, now have bigger problems than wanting to get to sunny Spain. Because it’s a crime to violate quarantine obligations, their case will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service for the next steps.

Worth it? Nah. Stay in hotel quarantine, kids. 🏨

