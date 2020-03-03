Coronavirus numbers in the Netherlands have jumped to 24, the Public health institute RIVM has confirmed, according to NOS. All patients are quarantined at home, as reported by the health service.

Yesterday, 10 cases were confirmed in the Netherlands. Today that number has more than doubled.

Although much still remains unknown about the origins of COVID-19, what is known is that in the Netherlands, those diagnosed have either travelled to northern Italy or have had close contact to previously diagnosed patients.

In the Netherlands, 200 people have been tested and the health service is continually doing research to ensure which areas are affected so that residents are up-to-date on all that is being done.

Furthermore the Dutch Ministry of Foreign affairs is also providing information regarding the coronavirus. For instance, it has updated its travel advice regarding Japan, which has been hit by coronavirus.

Follow DutchReview for the latest updates about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Image: iXimus/Pixabay