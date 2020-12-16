Last week, there were four attacks on Polish supermarkets belonging to the Biedronka name, with Iraqi-Kurdish owners. Police are now assuming a coordinated effort among the crimes, which all used improvised explosives.

The first attack took place on Monday night in Aalsmeer, the second on Tuesday in Heeswijk-Dither, followed by another on Wednesday in Beverwijk. The Beverwijk supermarket was again the target in the fourth attack on Friday night.

A large investigative team of police are looking for witness and photos of the attacks, and have set up surveillance cameras at the buildings, according to NOS.

Biedronka

Biedronka is a major supermarket chain in Poland. However, the Biedronkas located in the Netherlands are not officially tied to it, as “there is no patent on it,” according to one supermarket owner.

Store owners say there is fierce competition in the sector. New business owners will open large stores close to existing supermarkets to intentionally push them out.

The mainly Iraqi-Kurdish owners who spoke to the NOS did not want to share their names for fear of possible consequences.

Feature Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com

