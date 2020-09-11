A runaway suspect rammed a police car with his van multiple times in Amsterdam last night. One of the officers inside the police car was injured, but the severity of his injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Police had set up a road block with two motorcycles on Vijzelstraat where the suspect got stuck, reports NOS. As the suspect approached the motorcycles, he rammed his van repeatedly into the police car on the Muntplein. He then drove away and hit the motorcycles, which were unmanned, say police.

The collision caused the van to catch on fire. Police fired shots at the man, but he was unharmed. Using pepper-spray, they managed to pull him from the vehicle and arrest him. It is unclear why the suspect took such drastic action.

