What a way to start the new year – thirteen people, including some children, have been hospitalised after being injured in a fire at an apartment complex in the Wateringse Veld district of The Hague.

The apartment complex was invaded by heavy smoke when multiple cars were found on fire in a parking canopy. The thirteen injuries range from smoke inhalation to cuts on glass, but all of the injured are expected to be able to return home by today.

Dozens of panicked people evacuated the fire, in a situation described as ‘hectic’ by a spokesperson. “On the safe side, we are getting people from homes using aerial platforms and ladders,” said the spokesperson to RTL Nieuws.