Yesterday evening, police launched a major investigation into a serious sex crime that took place at Zuiderpark, Rotterdam just before 5:30pm.

A 20 year old woman had gone to the park for a run when two unknown men forced her into the bushes and raped her, report police. The men then fled the scene, leaving the woman behind.

The victim called her friend for help and was in a very emotional state. Police were notified and rushed to the scene. They found her near the corner of the Groene Kruisweg and Pendrechtseweg. She was taken care of by some officers as the area was searched and CCTV footage was retrieved.

Een vrouw uit #Rotterdam wordt tijdens het hardlopen maandag 7-9 rond 1730 u in het #Zuiderpark door 2 getinte mannen gedwongen naar de bosjes te lopen. Daar wordt zij slachtoffer van een ernstig zedenmisdrijf. Heeft u iets gezien of gehoord? Bel 0800-6070. — Politie Rotterdam eo (@Politie_Rdam) September 21, 2020

“We want to prevent people from being afraid of running in the Zuiderpark and that the perpetrators strike again,” police told NOS. According to the victim, the crime took place during daylight in a fairly busy area, and police are concerned about the social impact this could have on the neighbourhood.

The investigation

There are now 20 detectives working on the rape case. They urge the public to come forward if they may have seen or heard anything at the park between 5pm and 6pm yesterday. Many people walk their dogs or jog in the park during this time and police are hoping that someone might have more information for them.

If you think you saw something, please call the tip hotline at 0800-6070 or via Meld Misdaad Anoniem on 0800-7000. Any small piece of information may help officers track down the perpetrators.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more news.

Ad

Feature Image: politie.nl