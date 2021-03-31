See-ya 9PM curfew! As of today, you can stay out one hour later in the Netherlands

It’s finally time to wave goodbye to the 9 PM curfew — and exchange it for the 10 PM version. An improvement is better than nothing!

Shops and supermarkets will also enjoy a stretch in their opening hours, now able to close their doors at 9:45 PM at the latest.

The curfew will continue to end at 4:30 AM and anyone found outside between 10 PM and 4:30 AM without a valid reason will be fined €95. 💸

Curfew in the Netherlands

The Dutch government made the decision to implement a nationwide curfew in response to the growing danger of the UK variant of coronavirus in the Netherlands.

With infection numbers continuing to rise throughout the country, the cabinet cannot see the justification in ending the curfew for the time being.

Summer hours

However, as the Netherlands enters summer, it would have been more difficult to continue to implement the 9 PM curfew. Why you may ask? It’s simple, the sunlight.

Anyone living in the country of continuous cloud cover — a.k.a the Netherlands — knows that sunshine is widely appreciated. This may lead to more people breaking curfew throughout the summer months in order to soak up the last bit of precious sunrays.

In order to reduce the chance of an exponential jump in the number of fines handed out, the decision was made to push back the curfew by an hour. We’ll take an extra hour of soaking up sunshine any day! ☀️😎

Feature Image: BenniLayne/Pixabay