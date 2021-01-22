According to the new curfew rules issued by the cabinet, “If you have to be outside during curfew, you will need a completed form.” Here’s where you can find the form and everything else you need to know about it.

The cabinet confirmed yesterday that a curfew (avondklok) will be implemented throughout the country over the hours of 9 PM to 4:30 AM, in effect from Saturday, January 23.

The Rijksoverheid (central government) has created a self-declaration form that must be filled out and on your person if you have to be out during the quiet hours. “You must have this with you and be able to show it to the police or special investigating officer (BOA),” states the website.

How it works

The self-declaration form is currently ready to download in Dutch but will soon be available in 11 languages. You can either:

Print it and fill it out by hand;

Download the form, fill it out digitally, and then print it;

Fill out the form on your phone or tablet and show it there;

Or, fill out the form on your computer and show it on your phone or tablet.

The simple form requires your address, date of birth, and your reason for being outside during curfew.

When are curfew exceptions made?

There are a handful of exceptional situations that would require a person to be out during the curfew hours:

In case of an emergency;

If you, another person in need, or an animal needs urgent medical help;

If your employer requires you to go out for work;

Travelling abroad or to the Caribbean part of the Netherlands and returning to the Netherlands;

Walking a dog on a leash;

If you are on the road in connection with a funeral and can prove this;

If you are on the road in connection with a summons from a judge, public prosecutor, or objection and appeal committee and can prove this;

If you are on the road in connection with an exam that you have to take for your education at the MBO, HBO, or WO and you can prove this;

If you’re on the road because you have been invited to a live evening program and can demonstrate this with an invitation from the broadcaster;

In the event of an emergency, you don’t need to have the form. You also won’t be required to carry it when walking a dog or returning from abroad. However, if you are coming to the Netherlands from abroad, you must show proof (a ticket, for example) and explain why you’re travelling during the curfew.

Employer’s declaration curfew

If your work requires you to be out during curfew, you will still need the self-declaration form, in addition to an employer’s curfew declaration. Your employer will need to fill in their name, function, company name, address, and phone number.

Only people with the following professions are exempt from this mandate: police, fire and ambulance workers, train conductors, metro and tram drivers, bus drivers, taxi drivers, and aircraft crew, and passenger shipping crew.

Feature Image: Marc Keen/Unsplash