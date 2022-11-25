Scared of cycling in the dark? These volunteers will call you until you feel safe

With wintertime bringing in shorter days, cycling in the dark is more and more widespread, and these volunteers want to help make everyone feel safer.

The Dutch Cyclists Union, or the Fietsersbond, wants to conduct research about how safe cyclists feel when travelling in the dark, in order to better advise municipalities on what they can do to make cyclists feel safe, reports RTL Nieuws.

Safety stand

The Fiestsersbond has set up small stands across the Netherlands, situated at the beginning of large parks so that cyclists can see them in the dark.

From there, cyclists can then call the volunteers while they continue their journey, feeling safer knowing that someone is on the other end of the phone in case something happens.

Even though the Netherlands has many streetlights, cycling at night can be daunting. Image: Pexels

However, the Meefietslijn, as they have named it, is not an established call line yet. For now, cyclists will have to get the numbers of volunteers at the stands.

Feeling vulnerable? Call someone

The Cyclists Union has a few tips to help cyclists feel safer on the roads in the dark evenings (and mornings!). Ross Goorden from the fiestsersbond tells RTL Nieuws that calling someone, in general, is a great way to stay safe in the dark.

His advice? “Let people know you’re on the road and call someone while you’re cycling. Preferably do so hands-free and with one earpiece in. That way, you can also hear the ambient noise.”

But, the union has some other tips to offer too:

Cycle with someone

Use strong bike lights

Detour if you don’t like the route

Let people know you’re on your way

