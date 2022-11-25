Belgian Christmas markets anyone? NS International announces 75% off train tickets

NewsPolitics & Society
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
picture of belgium capital city at christmas time
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/66888565/stock-photo-christmas-old-market-square-in.html

Planning on taking a winter holiday? You’re in luck, because this Black Friday, NS International will offer a hefty discount for train tickets to and from Belgium.

The company is offering a major promotion on tickets to Belgium from the Netherlands, as high as 75% off in some cases, reports Trienreiziger.nl.

The tickets are sold online on the NS website, where you will have to book directly.

Christmas trip to Brussels? Yes, please!

This year, the massive train ticket sale will cover trips to Belgium between December 2 to February 28.

However, there are a few catches:

  • Firstly, you’d better get them quick: you can only buy a limited number of tickets.
  • Secondly, the offer only lasts between November 25 and November 28! 🤑
  • Finally, the offer is only available for certain Intercity trains to Brussels.
christmas-market-in-brussels
Taking a trip to the bustling Christmas Markets in Brussels this winter. Image: Depositphotos

Extra trains

In combination with the discount, there will also be extra trains from different parts of the Netherlands to Belgium.

In Groningen, a temporary train will run from the central station to Antwerp — for just €13 one way (with that snazzy discount.)

READ MORE | A wintery trip to Bruges: lights, chocolate, and everything Belgium

An epic deal, if we do say so!

First-time Black Friday promotions are confined to one trip

This is the first time that NS International has offered tickets specific to one train line and one destination.

In the past, train tickets have been sold to countries south of the Netherlands without limitation, and they were not tied to one specific train provider.

But, despite the restrictions, due to the sale, the trip from the Netherlands to Belgium could be cheaper than travel on some domestic trains within the country.

*runs to NS website.* 🏃‍♀️

Will you be grabbing a cheap ticket to Belgium this winter? Tell us in a comment below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
How do the Dutch feel about climate change?
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Scared of cycling in the dark? These volunteers will call you until you feel safe

With wintertime bringing in shorter days, cycling in the dark is more and more widespread, and these volunteers want to...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

How do the Dutch feel about climate change?

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Wind turbines to ensure clean energy? Sure, but not in our backyard. Driving electric cars? Yeah, maybe not. What are the Dutchies' attitudes about...

The Putten raid: when the Nazis captured nearly all the men in this Dutch village

Kavana Desai - 1
On October 1, the small village of Putten in Gelderland remembers a painful day from its past. Every year, on October 2, this dark...

Scared of cycling in the dark? These volunteers will call you until you feel safe

Heather Slevin - 0
With wintertime bringing in shorter days, cycling in the dark is more and more widespread, and these volunteers want to help make everyone feel...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X