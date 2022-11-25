Belgian Christmas markets anyone? NS International announces 75% off train tickets

Planning on taking a winter holiday? You’re in luck, because this Black Friday, NS International will offer a hefty discount for train tickets to and from Belgium.

The company is offering a major promotion on tickets to Belgium from the Netherlands, as high as 75% off in some cases, reports Trienreiziger.nl.

The tickets are sold online on the NS website, where you will have to book directly.

Christmas trip to Brussels? Yes, please!

This year, the massive train ticket sale will cover trips to Belgium between December 2 to February 28.

However, there are a few catches:

Firstly, you’d better get them quick: you can only buy a limited number of tickets.

Secondly, the offer only lasts between November 25 and November 28 ! 🤑

and ! 🤑 Finally, the offer is only available for certain Intercity trains to Brussels.

Taking a trip to the bustling Christmas Markets in Brussels this winter. Image: Depositphotos

Extra trains

In combination with the discount, there will also be extra trains from different parts of the Netherlands to Belgium.

In Groningen, a temporary train will run from the central station to Antwerp — for just €13 one way (with that snazzy discount.)

An epic deal, if we do say so!

First-time Black Friday promotions are confined to one trip

This is the first time that NS International has offered tickets specific to one train line and one destination.

In the past, train tickets have been sold to countries south of the Netherlands without limitation, and they were not tied to one specific train provider.

But, despite the restrictions, due to the sale, the trip from the Netherlands to Belgium could be cheaper than travel on some domestic trains within the country.

*runs to NS website.* 🏃‍♀️

