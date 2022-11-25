The Dutch government will issue an apology for slavery in eight different places worldwide

Man Looking At The National Slavery Monument At The Keti Koti Festival At Amsterdam The Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/497454416/stock-photo-man-looking-national-slavery-monument.html#:~:text=Man%20Looking%20At%20The%20National%20Slavery%20Monument%20At%20The%20Keti%20Koti%20Festival%20At%20Amsterdam%20The%20Netherlands%202%2D7%2D2020%20%E2%80%94%20Stock%20Editorial%20Photography

It is expected that on December 19, seven members of the Dutch cabinet will give speeches in which they’ll express remorse and apologise for the Netherlands’ role in slavery.

While the Dutch government has announced that it will apologise, sources have revealed to the NOS that the cabinet members will issue their speeches in Suriname and the Dutch Caribbean.

These include: Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Eustatius, Saba, and Sint Maarten.

However, prime minister, Mark Rutte, will be giving his speech right here in the lowlands.

150 years since slavery’s abolition

Next year, 2023, will mark 150 years since slavery’s abolition in the Dutch colonies. So, in the long-awaited run for apologies, the Dutch government will finally express their regret.

However, while commemorations will be made, there will be no financial compensation given to the descendants of those who have been enslaved.

Instead, the cabinet will fund up to €200 million in awareness projects in an effort to teach others about the grim role the Dutch played during their so-called “Golden Age“.

Additionally, the cabinet plans to have a new museum about slavery, for which €27 million will also be raised.

What are your thoughts on the Dutch cabinet’s apology plans? Tell us in the comments below!

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

2 COMMENTS

  1. Hello Lea,

    Interesting and it has been a long time coming.

    I would like to draw your attention, and those of your readers, to the Matatchebo project (see matatchebo.com) . It is a peace and development project in the Republic of Congo (capital Brazzaville so not neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo). The project is an ecological and peace building initiative along the slave trade routes to Loango Bay in the harbour area of the Republic of Congo. 2 million deportees headed towards slavery in the Americas through this port. Do you have any idea who we can contact about the awareness raising funds you mention in your article? These may be of interest to us. Thank you.

    • Hi Mei,

      Thank you for your comment. I would suggest you keep checking in with the Dutch government website, government.nl, as they have pages for their funds and projects. As of now, they haven’t put anything up as the project is still in its early stages, but should come up sooner or later, along with all the information to sign up for the funds.

      Hope this helps!
      Lea.

