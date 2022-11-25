The Dutch government will issue an apology for slavery in eight different places worldwide

It is expected that on December 19, seven members of the Dutch cabinet will give speeches in which they’ll express remorse and apologise for the Netherlands’ role in slavery.

While the Dutch government has announced that it will apologise, sources have revealed to the NOS that the cabinet members will issue their speeches in Suriname and the Dutch Caribbean.

These include: Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Eustatius, Saba, and Sint Maarten.

However, prime minister, Mark Rutte, will be giving his speech right here in the lowlands.

150 years since slavery’s abolition

Next year, 2023, will mark 150 years since slavery’s abolition in the Dutch colonies. So, in the long-awaited run for apologies, the Dutch government will finally express their regret.

However, while commemorations will be made, there will be no financial compensation given to the descendants of those who have been enslaved.

Instead, the cabinet will fund up to €200 million in awareness projects in an effort to teach others about the grim role the Dutch played during their so-called “Golden Age“.

Additionally, the cabinet plans to have a new museum about slavery, for which €27 million will also be raised.

