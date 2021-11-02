Den Haag police officers caught on video assaulting protestor

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Video: Twitter

On Sunday, police officers were spotted in the Transvaal district of Den Haag violently assaulting a protestor. The Public Prosecution Services and police in Den Haag are currently investigating the actions.

According to Omroep West, several videos were taken of the act of police brutality and shared across social media. The protestor was part of a protest against coronavirus measures.

The already-restrained person can be seen lying down on the ground as police officers shouted at him and beat him with a baton. A video also showed that an officer kicked the protestor in the head, swearing and yelling, “Cancer here, leave the city alone!” 😔

Public Prosecution Service and police to look into the issue

The Public Prosecution Service has tweeted that they will be investigating the actions of the officers in the video.

Further, Hart voor Den Haag, the largest city council party in The Hague, is also questioning the police over their actions.

“You can see officers using an excessive amount of force here. I want to know when these images were taken, where they were recorded and what the circumstances are for this explosive act,” says council member Arjen Dubbelaar.

The police respond

The police have said that officers were attacked by more than 50 protestors during the protest. They claim illegal fireworks were used against the police and that some of the protestors carried bats. 😱

Nine people were arrested as a result.

Den Haag police chief Paul van Musscher says, “This is not how we want to be as police.”

What do you think about the actions of the police? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: Screenshot/SimoneSays123

Previous articleLeaked measures: masks and working from home expected again
Next articleNo more hotels: Amsterdam municipality to prioritise the welfare of locals
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

1 COMMENT

  1. Looking at the video it is clear the protester was moving, likely trying to get up so he could assault the police officers. After being struck by the one officer with his night stick the resistor CONTINUED to move. At that point another officer came and kicked the still moving resistor to prevent him from getting up. IF the protester had simply laid still on the ground he would not have posed a threat, but every time he moved the police had no choice but to use progressively more tactics to restrain him. The police should be commended for not shooting the criminal; yes, criminal, resisting arrest is a crime.

