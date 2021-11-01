Leaked measures: masks and working from home expected again

As of Friday, the Dutch government will be bringing back mandatory face masks to several activities, along with an expected expansion of the use of the corona pass checks and the return of working from home.

In anticipation of tomorrow’s coronavirus press conference by the Dutch outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, NOS reported some key points to be announced.

Due to the sharp rise in infections in the Netherlands for the past weeks, face masks are making a comeback in public indoor spaces. Shops with contact professions such as hairdressers and spas may also require a similar mandate. Time to bring out those spare masks. 😷

In addition to face coverings, the outgoing cabinet is aiming for a stricter working from home policy to combat the coronavirus spread in workplaces. The anticipated measures are headed towards having people work from home half of the time. All in for that one! 🛋️

Corona pass expansion

While the corona pass is currently mandatory for a lot of indoor venues throughout the Netherlands such as restaurants, bars, and clubs — the Dutch House of Representatives is reported to expand on those existing regulations tomorrow evening.

If you’re not vaccinated, you might want to reconsider some planned trips and activities as the corona admission ticket will be required for entry to gyms, swimming pools, and high-transfer locations like amusement parks, museums, and zoos.

Further expansions are expected in the future once legislation action is taken to include the corona pass check process in higher education and middle-level applied education. 🏫

Feature Image: Anna Shvets/Pexels

