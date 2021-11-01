Leaked measures: masks and working from home expected again

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
Feature Image: Anna Shvets/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-wearing-mask-in-supermarket-3962286/

As of Friday, the Dutch government will be bringing back mandatory face masks to several activities, along with an expected expansion of the use of the corona pass checks and the return of working from home.

In anticipation of tomorrow’s coronavirus press conference by the Dutch outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, NOS reported some key points to be announced.

Due to the sharp rise in infections in the Netherlands for the past weeks, face masks are making a comeback in public indoor spaces. Shops with contact professions such as hairdressers and spas may also require a similar mandate. Time to bring out those spare masks. 😷

In addition to face coverings, the outgoing cabinet is aiming for a stricter working from home policy to combat the coronavirus spread in workplaces. The anticipated measures are headed towards having people work from home half of the time. All in for that one! 🛋️

Corona pass expansion

While the corona pass is currently mandatory for a lot of indoor venues throughout the Netherlands such as restaurants, bars, and clubs — the Dutch House of Representatives is reported to expand on those existing regulations tomorrow evening.

If you’re not vaccinated, you might want to reconsider some planned trips and activities as the corona admission ticket will be required for entry to gyms, swimming pools, and high-transfer locations like amusement parks, museums, and zoos.

Further expansions are expected in the future once legislation action is taken to include the corona pass check process in higher education and middle-level applied education. 🏫 

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on Dutch coronavirus measures

Feature Image: Anna Shvets/Pexels

Previous articleHere’s the tea: Dutchies have no idea how to drink it
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

New COVID-19 measures? Here’s what the Dutch cabinet is considering

It's that time again: the Dutch cabinet is currently discussing possible new measures to tackle the recent spike in COVID-19...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Leaked measures: masks and working from home expected again

Farah Al Mazouni -
As of Friday, the Dutch government will be bringing back mandatory face masks to several activities, along with an expected expansion of the use...

Here’s the tea: Dutchies have no idea how to drink it

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
When I first arrived in the Netherlands I was surprised — nee, shocked — to discover the questionable way that Dutchies drink tea.  Strong brew...

Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

Farah Al Mazouni -
You can't possibly be in the Netherlands and not hear, or personally sprinkle, some complaints about the NS. Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X