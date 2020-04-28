Authorities are generally happy with how King’s Day went in terms of people sticking to the 1.5m rule.

King’s Day is usually a day when people come together, but because of coronavirus, this year’s festivities were slightly different. According to Hubert Bruls, chairman of the Security Council for all the regions of the Netherlands in an interview with NOS, “it was relatively quiet across the country,” and people generally adhered to the rules.

Fewer fines issued than expected

Over the entire weekend, 719 fines were given out to people who were flaunting social distancing rules. On King’s Day itself, 65 fines were handed out until 4pm. The police also noted that the number of fines given out on the night before King’s Day was surprisingly low, at 309.

Young people keeping to the rules

Bruls says that young people, in particular, have shown a marked improvement in keeping to the rules since a few weeks ago. The number of fines and reminders given to this age group has fallen a lot since then. “The message has probably really gotten through to them now.”

King’s Day still about togetherness

Pieter Verhove, mayor of Gouda and chairman of the Orange association, remarked upon the symbolic importance of the day. “Although there is sadness and pain in a number of people because of the coronavirus and we have been in a special situation for weeks, we have nevertheless shown each other resilience to celebrate King’s Day. Togetherness is always great on these days in the Netherlands and that was certainly the case [yesterday].”

Feature Image: hanspetersmits/Pixabay