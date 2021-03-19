This EU digital certificate may just make a summer vacay possible (despite coronavirus!)

Dreaming of a getaway this summer? (We are!) A new plan could mean that those vaccinated against, recovered from, or tested negative for coronavirus could get the green light to explore.

The EU Commission yesterday presented their plans for a travel certificate that will be valid in all EU countries. The commission hopes that with these certificates, people within the EU will be able to travel this summer.

With the Digital Green Certificate, anyone within the EU who can prove that they are not at risk of spreading coronavirus may travel to a different EU country.

How can you get a green digital certificate?

According to the EU Commission, there are three ways that a person may receive a Digital Green Certificate.

1. Vaccination

If a person has been vaccinated with a vaccine that has been approved by the European Medical Agency (EMA), they will be eligible for the certificate.

2. Immunity

This is also the case if you have had coronavirus within the past six months as your body has likely built up immunity. However, you need to supply proof that you had the virus and that you are now fully recovered.

3. Negative test

The third way to obtain the green light for travel is by testing negative for coronavirus. The Commission has not yet been established how old a test result should be.

How does the digital green certificate work?

Once a person has proven that they are not at risk of spreading the virus, they can receive the digital green certificate. The certificate will be available on an EU-wide app however, people may also choose to print out their certificates.

The app will display a QR-code that will be used to check the authenticity of the certificate as well as some personal information and the reason why you do not pose a risk.

Logistics and technicalities

The rollout of the green digital certificate throughout the EU will present the EU with a huge logistical challenge. The app and certificate must be valid in all EU countries and all EU member states must agree on the same conditions.

A collective decision on these conditions is the next step in bringing the Commission’s proposal to fruition.

What are your thoughts on the digital green certificate? Let us know in the comments below!



Feature Image: Natalya Zaritskaya/Unsplash

