Dutch organizers given green light to plan parties, concerts and more after July 1

After a year of multiple lockdowns in the Netherlands, the feeling of being at a large music festival or a dance party seems almost impossible to recollect. However, we may be able to enjoy some fun outings once again.

Organizers of events such as concerts, festivals, sports competitions, and congresses can start planning their events for after July 1, according to an announcement made by the outgoing cabinet.

The decision was encouraged by the positive results the Netherlands has had with trial festivals and football matches over the course of this spring, reports the NOS.

Subsidy in case of cancellations

The cancellations of 2020 took a toll on various businesses — events organizers included. However, if the events planned after July 1 have to be cancelled again due to coronavirus restrictions, the organizers are to receive 80% of the costs back as a subsidy from the government.

The remaining 20% would be paid out as a loan. The Dutch government has set aside 385 million euros for this purpose and the scheme will apply for events until December 31, 2021.

More freedom

“Not only the organizers, but also the public yearn for a concert, a festival, or a football match. Hopefully, we can all enjoy these again in the summer,” said the outgoing State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Mona Keijzer.

While the cabinet expects that more relaxations will be possible in the summer, the situation still remains uncertain. For now, the assumption is that everyone above the age of 18 will have gotten their first vaccine jab by July.

How do you feel about the good news? What type of events have you been missing the most? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Yvette de Wit/Unsplash