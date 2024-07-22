The Netherlands could skip Eurovision 2025 (despite this potential star contestant)

Will we see Anouk return? 🎙

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
dutch-singer-former-eurovision-contestant-anouk-performing-live
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/editorial/anouk-stadspark-groningen-stadspark-live-2019-355597414.html

Eurovision fans might be keen to hear another banger like Joost Klein’s Europapa, but it looks like the Netherlands could say “Nee” to participating in next year’s competition. 👇

Following Joost’s unceremonious disqualification from the Eurovision Song Contest (we’re still mad), the question of whether fans would see the Netherlands return to the competition was suddenly a hot conversation starter.

However, the Dutch radio and television broadcaster AVROTROS — which manages the Dutch entries for the famous song contest — is hinting that, without major changes, the Netherlands will skip the 2025 version.

In a post on their website, the broadcaster states that until they are “confident that structural adjustments will be made to the artists and [put] their musical message back in the centre, [they] will keep participation in the Song Contest under consideration”.

The Swedish Public Prosecution Service is still investigating the incident that earned Joost his disqualification, so AVROTROS will wait until September to announce their final decision.

Star wants to rise again

Murkiness about the Netherlands’ future in the Eurovision Song Contest aside, popular Dutch singer Anouk has just announced her intention to represent her country in the 2025 competition.

The alt-rock singer, best known for her 1997 hit ‘Nobody’s Wife’, previously participated in 2013’s Eurovision, placing 9th.

According to RTL Boulevard, the singer has already prepared a song to submit.

However, with Dutch participation very much up in the air, Anouk has hit a snag. Talking to RTL, she states, “There is no committee anymore, so I don’t know who to send it to”.

What do you think of Anouk possibly representing the Netherlands in 2025’s Eurovision Song Contest? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

