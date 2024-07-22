The Dutch king will still blow out 58 birthday candles in Doetinchem in 2025 — but the monarch has changed the date of his celebration.

Alright, it wasn’t the King changing the date of his birthday, but a loophole.

While King’s Day is traditionally celebrated on April 27 of each year (a la the King’s birthday), April 27 falls on a Sunday in 2025.

We all know that it would be irresponsible to let the Dutch go wild drinking beer on a Sunday (imagine the Monday hangovers! 😬), hence the Saturday date instead.

Okay, okay, it’s probably not a hangover-related decision, but the Netherlands Government Information Service explains that this always happens if the reigning monarch’s birthday falls on a Sunday.

The good news? King’s Day 2025 is on a Saturday! Start the beer chilling now.

Fun fact: King Willem-Alexander was nicknamed “the Prince of Pils” in university for his spectacular beer-drinking efforts. 🍻

To Doetinchem, and beyond!

The 2025 festivities will take place in Doetinchem, northeast of Nijmegen and nestled in the green Achterhoek region.

The King celebrates his birthday with the royal family in a different city every year.

Locations of past King’s Day celebrations

2024: Emmen

2023: Rotterdam

2022: Maastricht

2021: Eindhoven

2020: Palace Huis ten Bosch

2019: Amersfoort

2018: Groningen

2017: Tilburg

2016: Zwolle

2015: Dordrecht

2014: De Rijp and Amstelveen

