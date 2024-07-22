The Dutch king will still blow out 58 birthday candles in Doetinchem in 2025 — but the monarch has changed the date of his celebration.
Alright, it wasn’t the King changing the date of his birthday, but a loophole.
While King’s Day is traditionally celebrated on April 27 of each year (a la the King’s birthday), April 27 falls on a Sunday in 2025.
We all know that it would be irresponsible to let the Dutch go wild drinking beer on a Sunday (imagine the Monday hangovers! 😬), hence the Saturday date instead.
Okay, okay, it’s probably not a hangover-related decision, but the Netherlands Government Information Service explains that this always happens if the reigning monarch’s birthday falls on a Sunday.
The good news? King’s Day 2025 is on a Saturday! Start the beer chilling now.
Fun fact: King Willem-Alexander was nicknamed “the Prince of Pils” in university for his spectacular beer-drinking efforts. 🍻
To Doetinchem, and beyond!
The 2025 festivities will take place in Doetinchem, northeast of Nijmegen and nestled in the green Achterhoek region.
The King celebrates his birthday with the royal family in a different city every year.
Locations of past King’s Day celebrations
- 2024: Emmen
- 2023: Rotterdam
- 2022: Maastricht
- 2021: Eindhoven
- 2020: Palace Huis ten Bosch
- 2019: Amersfoort
- 2018: Groningen
- 2017: Tilburg
- 2016: Zwolle
- 2015: Dordrecht
- 2014: De Rijp and Amstelveen
Will you be celebrating King’s Day next year? Tell us in the comments below!
Sunday (imagine the Monday hangovers! 😬), hence the Sunday date instead.
Please adjust to Saturday 😉