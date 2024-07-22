King’s Day will not be on King Willem-Alexander’s birthday next year: Here’s why

Hip, hip, hoera! 🎉

NewsEntertainmentPolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
headshot-of-king-willem-alexander-september-2023-10-year-anniversary-of-king-reign
Image: Koninklijkhuis https://www.koninklijkhuis.nl/onderwerpen/staatsieportretten

The Dutch king will still blow out 58 birthday candles in Doetinchem in 2025 — but the monarch has changed the date of his celebration.

Alright, it wasn’t the King changing the date of his birthday, but a loophole.

While King’s Day is traditionally celebrated on April 27 of each year (a la the King’s birthday), April 27 falls on a Sunday in 2025.

We all know that it would be irresponsible to let the Dutch go wild drinking beer on a Sunday (imagine the Monday hangovers! 😬), hence the Saturday date instead.

Okay, okay, it’s probably not a hangover-related decision, but the Netherlands Government Information Service explains that this always happens if the reigning monarch’s birthday falls on a Sunday.

The good news? King’s Day 2025 is on a Saturday! Start the beer chilling now.

Fun fact: King Willem-Alexander was nicknamed “the Prince of Pils” in university for his spectacular beer-drinking efforts. 🍻

To Doetinchem, and beyond!

The 2025 festivities will take place in Doetinchem, northeast of Nijmegen and nestled in the green Achterhoek region.

The King celebrates his birthday with the royal family in a different city every year.

Locations of past King’s Day celebrations

  • 2024: Emmen
  • 2023: Rotterdam
  • 2022: Maastricht
  • 2021: Eindhoven
  • 2020: Palace Huis ten Bosch
  • 2019: Amersfoort
  • 2018: Groningen
  • 2017: Tilburg
  • 2016: Zwolle
  • 2015: Dordrecht
  • 2014: De Rijp and Amstelveen

Will you be celebrating King’s Day next year? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:RVD
Previous article
Flights cancelled and bus services down across the Netherlands due to computer outage
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺https://gallivantations.com
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and (almost) a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

1 COMMENT

  1. Walter
    Walter
    Walter acts as a real person and passed all tests against spambots. Anti-Spam by CleanTalk.

    Sunday (imagine the Monday hangovers! 😬), hence the Sunday date instead.

    Please adjust to Saturday 😉

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Flights cancelled and bus services down across the Netherlands due to computer outage

A global computer outage has led to chaos across the world, and anyone trying to travel to, from or within...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Flights cancelled and bus services down across the Netherlands due to computer outage

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
A global computer outage has led to chaos across the world, and anyone trying to travel to, from or within the Netherlands is facing...

7 ways raising a child in the Netherlands is different

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 3
Having a child is an exciting life change, and it can be an even bigger adventure if you’re raising them away from your home...

Dutchman shouts “homos!” before allegedly shooting at hot air balloon with six passengers

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
What should have been a scenic hot air balloon ride over the Dutch countryside of Beuningen took a nail-biting turn when its passengers had...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.