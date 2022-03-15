Taking a quieter train in the Netherlands might just get you a 60% discount!

Looking to read your book in peace on the train? 📖 Or, do you simply enjoy traveling at a lower price? Look no further! The NS (Dutch railway service) is trialing a discount for travelers on journeys during quiet hours. 🚈

And just how much of a discount you may be wondering? A whopping 60%!

So what’s the catch?

According to the NOS, if the trial proves to be a success, it will be possible to get the 60% discount on train rides after 8 PM.

For now, these lower prices can be enjoyed by anyone who takes the Hague-Eindhoven route until the beginning of July 2022.

Let op! If you want to benefit from this discount, it’s important that you buy your ticket at least one day in advance.

No more crowded trains please!

The main goal of this initiative is to lessen the busy-ness of the trains during rush hour and spread the number of commuters throughout the day.

So, if you’re someone who’s not too keen on the crowded air during peak hours, you could actually be rewarded with a cheaper fare! Lekker toch? ✨

Travellers on the designated route can find this discount on the NS travel planner and make use of it at least until the month of July!

Trains after the pandemic

The Netherlands is seeing more and more people coming back to the country and filling up the trains once more! However, the number of travellers in Dutch trains is still fewer than the number of riders before COVID-19 hit.

The NS reported that only two-thirds of the usual amount of travellers are present on the trains nowadays. But let’s be honest, crowded trains aren’t exactly something that people have missed — hopefully, this trial period proves to be a success!



