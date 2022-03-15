BREAKING: Dutch cabinet to ditch all coronavirus measures

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Dutch Health Minister Kuipers announced the removal of mandatory coronavirus measures starting next Wednesday.

Advice such as washing your hands frequently and isolating when infected with coronavirus will remain, says the NOS. 🧼

Face masks and 1G policies

Despite the OMT’s advice, it will not be mandatory to wear a face mask in public transport — but it is still advised! 😷

Plans are also to scrap the 1G policy, meaning guests don’t have to test negative to participate in large indoor events. Makes concert-going much easier. 🤗

Working from home and quarantine

The cabinet also removed the advice to partially work from home, starting today.

People are also asked to test in case of coronavirus symptoms and stay at home in the case of a positive test result. Again, this falls under advice rather than obligation.

Although coronavirus cases have increased in the Netherlands over the past few weeks, the healthcare system is not overly burdened. However, the OMT expects hospital admissions to increase over the next few weeks.

What do you think about these leaks on coronavirus measures in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments.

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
