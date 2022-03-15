The Netherlands to be hit by big cloud of Sahara dust this week

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Remember all the sunny weather we’ve been talking about? Well, turns out some of it will be accompanied by a huge cloud of dust right from the Saharan desert.

But don’t worry, it’s not actually all that serious. If it rains on Wednesday or Thursday you might notice dirty splatters on your car windows — but that’s about it, reports NU.nl.

What can we expect?

The cloud of Saharan dust accompanied by warm air is on its will probably reach its highest concentration on Wednesday and Thursday.

During this time, you might notice that the sunrise and sunset have stronger orange tones — a result of the high dust concentration in the atmosphere. 🌆

Because there is expected rainfall, it might happen that some of the dust comes down with the rain. This will most likely dirty your car or windows, so schedule some time for a cleaning session during the weekend!

Should we worry about the Sahara dust?

Nope! It’s not the same as sand, says Raymond Klassen from Weerplaza.nl. “Sand particles are too big to cover such long distances because they are simply too heavy. “

Desert dust, on the other hand, is really really fine and floats far above surface level. So you also don’t have to be afraid of breathing in any harmful particles.

(If your eyes water anyway, it’s probably just a pollen allergy. 🤧)

How are you going to protect your car from the nasty Saharan dust? Tell us in the comments.

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

