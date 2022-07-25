Donald Trump expresses support for Dutch farmers against “climate tyranny”

In a two-hour speech, Trump expressed his support for Dutch farmers and particularly appreciated their resistance to the climate crisis. Classic. 🙄

The ex-American president presented his thoughts to a crowd of young conservatives in Tampa, Florida. This is what he had to say:

“At the moment, Dutch farmers are bravely resisting the climate tyranny of the Dutch government, which wants to cut their production rigorously despite increasing food shortages.”

When referencing the Dutch farmers again, he pointed out their “peaceful” protests. Who’s going to tell him about the minister’s house riot and the ambulance roadblocks? 🤔

Trump steunt de boerenopstand in Nederland. Kan zomaar door Eva Vlaardingenbroek komen, die onlangs haar verhaal mocht doen in de show van Tucker Carlson op FOX News. pic.twitter.com/JHqWlIYfgL — Raymond Mens (@raymondmens) July 24, 2022

The political game

While you may be thinking: “Why does Trump even care about the Dutch farmers?” they’re actually the perfect demographic to reference for his (mainly) rural American audience.

Marieke de Vries — correspondent for the NOS — explains that Trump is using the Dutch farmer situation to gain the sentiment of rural Americans, who also fear that they’ll have to change lifestyles too due to the climate crisis.

Starting to see the pattern here? As Trump praises the farmers for their rejection of the nitrogen policies and incites rebellion against the “climate fanatics”, he’s simply playing the political game. 🤷‍♀️

It’s crucial for Mr Trump to deny climate change claims because he wants to side with his conservative fan base, who also happen to live in areas where coal or oil is extracted.

