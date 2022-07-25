Donald Trump expresses support for Dutch farmers against “climate tyranny”

In a two-hour speech, Trump expressed his support for Dutch farmers and particularly appreciated their resistance to the climate crisis. Classic. 🙄

The ex-American president presented his thoughts to a crowd of young conservatives in Tampa, Florida. This is what he had to say:

“At the moment, Dutch farmers are bravely resisting the climate tyranny of the Dutch government, which wants to cut their production rigorously despite increasing food shortages.”

When referencing the Dutch farmers again, he pointed out their “peaceful” protests. Who’s going to tell him about the minister’s house riot and the ambulance roadblocks? 🤔

READ MORE | Tensions rising: shots fired at farmers’ protests in the Netherlands

The political game

While you may be thinking: “Why does Trump even care about the Dutch farmers?” they’re actually the perfect demographic to reference for his (mainly) rural American audience.

Marieke de Vries — correspondent for the NOS — explains that Trump is using the Dutch farmer situation to gain the sentiment of rural Americans, who also fear that they’ll have to change lifestyles too due to the climate crisis.

Starting to see the pattern here? As Trump praises the farmers for their rejection of the nitrogen policies and incites rebellion against the “climate fanatics”, he’s simply playing the political game. 🤷‍♀️

It’s crucial for Mr Trump to deny climate change claims because he wants to side with his conservative fan base, who also happen to live in areas where coal or oil is extracted.

How do you feel about what Trump had to say about Dutch farmers? Tell us in the comments below!

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

