Tensions rising: shots fired at farmers’ protests in the Netherlands

Protests are escalating in the Netherlands. Last night, a policeman fired three shots into the air as a warning during a farmers’ demonstration close to Heerenveen in the Friesland province.

The Dutch police have confirmed the story in an official statement on Twitter. The statement explains that protestors were trying to drive their tractors into the group of policemen present on-site, RTL Nieuws reports.

Two shots fired

This particular incident happened at around 10:40 PM yesterday evening and also resulted in the arrests of three protestors.

Unverified videos that were taken during the protest at Heerenveen show police agents drawing weapons and pointing them at protestors.

In the below video, two shots can be heard.

Er zou in Heerenveen geschoten zijn??? pic.twitter.com/TNFLwHRY5L — Dahlia (@TB_dahlia) July 5, 2022

There are also photographs allegedly showing where the bullets hit the tractors.

Blocked roads, empty supermarket shelves, and now shootings at protests — the farmers’ protests in the Netherlands are certainly being heard this week.

