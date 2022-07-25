McDonald’s introduces smoking ban on terraces, now can the rest of the Netherlands finally follow?

McDonald’s has become the first fast food chain in the Netherlands to ban smoking in their outside areas. 🤯

Yep, now you can enjoy your burger, WITHOUT a side of secondhand smoke forcing its way into your lungs!

The move follows a nationwide law safeguarding employees’ right to a smoke-free work environment in enclosed areas.

The restaurant chain is somewhat alone in their efforts though, as smoking is still allowed on most Dutch terraces. 🚬

Family- and worker friendly 

Although the ban is inspired by maintaining the health of their employees, McDonald’s also had other reasons behind their decision, writes RTL Nieuws

The chain’s new efforts are also in line with their image as a family-friendly establishment. They aim for a more welcoming and safe atmosphere, and argue that the smoking ban is an important step towards that.

Quite a few people will be affected by the restaurant’s decision to ban smoking, since more than 20% of all adults in the Netherlands are identified as regular smokers.

READ MORE | Mixed reactions to smoking ban at train stations

The ban was co-developed by the organisation Smoke-Free Generation, who have provided McDonald’s with pavement tiles indicating that the area is smoke free.

The tiles are to be used outside the 200 (out of 258) restaurants in the Netherlands that have a terrace area — sounds like quite the job! 💪

Where’s the rest?

“Wait a minute,” we hear you say, “isn’t smoking already banned on restaurant terraces?!” Nope, not just yet.

The Netherlands is an innovative, forward-looking, and progressive country in most areas, but smoking rules are still moving embarrassingly slowly.

READ MORE | Train station smoking columns to be converted to E-bike charging points

Although McDonald’s has a long way to go when it comes to both health and environmental standards, we welcome their efforts to take care of public health — one baby step at a time. 

What do you think about McDonald’s smoking ban? Tell us in the comments below!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

