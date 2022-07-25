McDonald’s introduces smoking ban on terraces, now can the rest of the Netherlands finally follow?

McDonald’s has become the first fast food chain in the Netherlands to ban smoking in their outside areas. 🤯

Yep, now you can enjoy your burger, WITHOUT a side of secondhand smoke forcing its way into your lungs!

The move follows a nationwide law safeguarding employees’ right to a smoke-free work environment in enclosed areas.

The restaurant chain is somewhat alone in their efforts though, as smoking is still allowed on most Dutch terraces. 🚬

Family- and worker friendly

Although the ban is inspired by maintaining the health of their employees, McDonald’s also had other reasons behind their decision, writes RTL Nieuws.

The chain’s new efforts are also in line with their image as a family-friendly establishment. They aim for a more welcoming and safe atmosphere, and argue that the smoking ban is an important step towards that.

Quite a few people will be affected by the restaurant’s decision to ban smoking, since more than 20% of all adults in the Netherlands are identified as regular smokers.

The ban was co-developed by the organisation Smoke-Free Generation, who have provided McDonald’s with pavement tiles indicating that the area is smoke free.

The tiles are to be used outside the 200 (out of 258) restaurants in the Netherlands that have a terrace area — sounds like quite the job! 💪

Where’s the rest?

“Wait a minute,” we hear you say, “isn’t smoking already banned on restaurant terraces?!” Nope, not just yet.

The Netherlands is an innovative, forward-looking, and progressive country in most areas, but smoking rules are still moving embarrassingly slowly.

Although McDonald’s has a long way to go when it comes to both health and environmental standards, we welcome their efforts to take care of public health — one baby step at a time.

What do you think about McDonald’s smoking ban? Tell us in the comments below!