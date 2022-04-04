Dutch trains (almost) back on track after major outage

A technical fault that caused the entire NS train network to literally grind to a halt on Sunday has been fixed — just in time for Monday morning peak hour. 😉

The NS expects that the normal timetable will be largely restarted this morning, thus there will be zero Get Out of Rail Free cards for those wanting to work from home. 🤷‍♀️

The train event

The critical fault occurred yesterday, forcing many weekender’s plans down the train and leaving others stranded. While the malfunction was rectified yesterday evening, it wasn’t possible to restart trains until the early hours of this morning.

“In order to start reliably, systems must be updated and trains must be placed in the right place. That takes time,” said NS in a statement.

So what now?

You should be getting ready for work, that’s what! For those planning on jumping on a train, here’s what a bit of light digging has found:

✅ trains between Schiphol and Amsterdam are running,

✅ trains between Utrecht and Leiden are on track,

✅ trains between Rotterdam and Den Haag are on the move.

And heaps more. Check out the NS Travel Planner to see if your trip is on track!

Were you affected by Sunday’s train outages? Tell us in the comments below!