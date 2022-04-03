All NS trains are cancelled this Sunday until at least 8 PM

Such a nice sunny Sunday, what could go wrong? Well, obviously the trains, because of a technical malfunction at the NS, no trains will run until at least 8 p.m. anywhere in the Netherlands.

Because of the same malfunction, the travel planner also shows a lot of incorrect travel advice. It was also not possible for hours to show current travel information at stations but that information has now been restored, the NS said.

The latest tweet from the NS, as big are it’s problems are so short is its message, this tweet from them reports that it’s until 5 PM. But at 3.30 PM the news came in that trains were cancelled till at least 8 PM, no tweets from the NS about that though:

Door een technische storing kampt NS op dit moment met grote problemen en zullen de NS-treinen tenminste tot 17 uur niet rijden. Raadpleeg de NS website voor de stand van zaken. — NS online (@NS_online) April 3, 2022

Trains might not run this entire Sunday

It is unclear how long the outage will last, and the NS advises not to travel. If you are already underway you have to find other transport and plan the trip via the 9292 app and all NS trains with a scheduled departure time before 8 PM will not run, as is reported on their website.

To make matters worse, no buses are used because there are not enough to cover all the passengers in all of the Netherlands, said a spokesperson to the NOS.

Also Ubers and taxi’s are also hard to get in at the moment:

Me: massive train outage in the Netherlands today. No wonder the station was so crowded and chaotic. @MansiNG brings up the Uber app to see what it’s doing to pricing. 2-3x higher prices. pic.twitter.com/2CTZzzDYqR — Deepak Gulati (@deepakg) April 3, 2022

Not everything has broken down though, as the regional trains (aka not the Randstad) apparently run according to their normal timetable.

Travelers stranded all across the country

Passengers have become trapped at stations across the Netherlands. There are tons of international travelers stranded at Amsterdam Central Station who now have no idea what to do. Among them are people who have to fly from Schiphol in a couple of hours. One of DutchReview’s editors has her mother visiting and she needs to get from The Hague to Schiphol as well, also stranded (anybody going from The Hague to Schiphol?)

Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied